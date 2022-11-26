McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Golden State.
McLaughlin is questionable to miss his third straight game due to a left calf strain. If McLaughlin is unable to play Sunday, his next opportunity will be Monday's game against the Wizards.
