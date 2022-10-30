McLaughlin (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Antonio.
McLaughlin was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to right heel soreness. Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell should see increased playing time Sunday.
