McLaughlin added eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

McLaughlin logged at least 12 minutes of action for a third straight game and made the most of it. McLaughlin's eight points Thursday were the most he has tallied since scoring nine against the Clippers on April 18. Over the past seven games, McLaughlin has totaled 31 points.