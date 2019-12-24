McLaughlin had 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-104 loss at Golden State.

Taking advantage of Minnesota's injury woes, McLaughlin logged a season-high 22 minutes despite not seeing action since Nov. 13. He had his best performance of the season but considering he has played just five times in the current 2019-20 season, his fantasy upside should be almost non-existent unless he can carve a regular role on the rotation.