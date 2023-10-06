McLaughlin posted two points (1-2 FG), two assists and a steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

McLaughlin saw double-digit minutes off the bench but failed to generate much production, a trend that could continue into the regular season. He played exclusively off the bench last season and averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.