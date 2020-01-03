Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Sent to G League
McLaughlin was assigned to the G League on Friday.
The 23-year-old was recalled from Iowa for Thursday's game against Golden State, and he failed to score with one rebound, four assists and one steal in 15 minutes. McLaughlin figures to rejoin the Timberwolves later in the season, but for now he'll head back to the G League.
