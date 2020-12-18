McLaughlin signed a two-way deal with Minnesota on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
McLaughlin will return to the Timberwolves after appearing in 30 games during the 2019-20 season. Across those 30 games, the guard averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Nabs career-high four steals•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Double-doubles in start•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Spot start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Moves to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Posts double-double•