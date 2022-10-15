McLaughlin (shoulder) remained out Friday against the Thunder.
McLaughlin was one of a bevy of Timberwolves who remain sidelined as the regular season nears. The fourth-year guard's status will e worth keeping an eye on ahead of Opening Night next Wednesday against the Thunder.
