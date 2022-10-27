McLaughlin accumulated six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 win over the Spurs.

McLaughlin has yet to kick it into gear so far in 2022-23, with his best scoring outing of the season coming Wednesday night. He's logged double-digit minutes off the bench in each game but has shown little promise for fantasy managers.