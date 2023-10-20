McLaughlin scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding four assists and a rebound in 13 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 114-105 preseason win over the Bulls.

Mike Conley (illness) and Jaden McDaniels (calf) weren't in the lineup, but Minnesota coach Chris Finch elected to keep McLaughlin in his usual role on the second unit for the T-wolves' preseason finale, moving Shake Milton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker into the starting five instead. McLaughlin still wound up tying Milton and Kyle Anderson for the team lead in assists despite playing fewer minutes than either, but even if Conley were to miss time during the regular season with a more significant issue, it's not clear McLaughlin would directly benefit.