McLaughlin will start Sunday's game at Denver, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

D'Angelo Russell (knee/rest) is out Sunday, pushing McLaughlin back into the starting five. He'll likely return to the bench Monday in Dallas, since Russell is expected to return. McLaughlin made his lone start of the season Feb. 8 against the Clippers and put up 24 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.