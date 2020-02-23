Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Spot start Sunday
McLaughlin will start Sunday's game at Denver, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
D'Angelo Russell (knee/rest) is out Sunday, pushing McLaughlin back into the starting five. He'll likely return to the bench Monday in Dallas, since Russell is expected to return. McLaughlin made his lone start of the season Feb. 8 against the Clippers and put up 24 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Moves to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Posts double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Getting first start of career•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Posts 15 points, seven dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Logs 18 minutes versus Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available Friday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.