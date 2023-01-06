McLaughlin (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
McLaughlin hasn't played since Dec. 9 due to a lingering calf injury. Head coach Chris Finch said at the end of December that the backup point guard would be re-evaluated in approximately one week, so an update should be coming in the next few days. Until then, McLaughlin's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Houston.
