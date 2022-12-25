McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
McLaughlin will be sidelined for a ninth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Pelicans.
