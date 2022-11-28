McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McLaughlin is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a calf issue. In his absence, Austin Rivers, Jaylen Nowell and Bryn Forbes are candidates for increased roles.
