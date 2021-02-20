McLaughlin tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven assists across 22 minutes in a loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Ricky Rubio again got the start at point guard, but McLaughlin played only four fewer minutes and easily outplayed the veteran, leading Minnesota with seven assists and converting five of his eight field-goal attempts. McLaughlin has now collected exactly seven dimes in three of his past five contests and is averaging 4.8 assists along with 5.6 points and one steal in 18 games this season.