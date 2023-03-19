McLaughlin closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Raptors.
McLaughlin played his most minutes since Dec. 3 and dished out a team-high eight assists, though he did tie his season high with three turnovers. The undrafted point guard out of USC still hasn't scored in double figures since returning from a two-month injury absence at the beginning of February and is averaging just 3.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over his past 17 appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Continues to garner modest role•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Makes return from lengthy absence•