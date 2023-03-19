McLaughlin closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Raptors.

McLaughlin played his most minutes since Dec. 3 and dished out a team-high eight assists, though he did tie his season high with three turnovers. The undrafted point guard out of USC still hasn't scored in double figures since returning from a two-month injury absence at the beginning of February and is averaging just 3.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over his past 17 appearances.