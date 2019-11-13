Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Transferred to G League
McLaughlin was transferred to the G League on Wednesday.
With Jeff Teague (illness) available for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs, McLaughlin is no longer needed as a depth option. He'll likely continue spending most of his time in the G League.
