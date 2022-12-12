McLaughlin (calf) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
McLaughlin sat out Saturday against Portland and will likely be unavailable for Monday's rematch. If he's held out Monday, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell could see increased run.
