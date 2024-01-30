McLaughlin finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 107-101 win over the Thunder.

McLaughlin hit double-digit scoring for the first time through 26 appearances this season, stepping up due to Mike Conley (hamstring) being inactive Monday. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the starter when Conley is sidelined, but McLaughlin brings value as a true point guard with trust and familiarity in the offense.