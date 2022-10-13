McLaughlin (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Darren Wolfson reports.
McLaughlin will miss Wednesday's game with a sore shoulder, but the injury is not deemed to be serious. McLaughlin will have the opportunity to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Nets before the team's regular-season opener.
