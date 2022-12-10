McLaughlin will miss Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left calf strain.
McLaughlin left Friday's game after just four minutes of action due to left calf tightness and could not return. He is typically a key piece off the bench for the Timberwolves, but the team will need to look elsewhere for those minutes again Saturday. McLaughlin's next chance to return arrives Monday in a rematch with Portland.
