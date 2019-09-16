Timberwolves' Jordan Murphy: Inks Exhibit 10 deal

Murphy agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Timberwolves on Monday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Murphy played for Minnesota over the summer, but he's considered a long shot to make the final roster. Assuming he does ultimately get cut, he figures to have a chance to play for Minnesota's G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, this season. The former Gopher averaged 14.4 points and 11 rebounds over 36 games during his final season of college ball, and he'll now set his sights on surfacing in the NBA.