Timberwolves' Jordan Murphy: To spend summer with Minnesota
Murphy signed a summer league contract with the Timberwolves on Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy turned into a double-double machine late in his college career and was at the peak of his powers during his junior season where he averaged 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, both of which ended up being career bests. At 6-foot-6, however, Murphy is a bit of a tweener at the next level and doesn't yet have the shooting ability to play the power forward position in the NBA.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...