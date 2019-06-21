Timberwolves' Jordan Murphy: To spend summer with Minnesota

Murphy signed a summer league contract with the Timberwolves on Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy turned into a double-double machine late in his college career and was at the peak of his powers during his junior season where he averaged 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, both of which ended up being career bests. At 6-foot-6, however, Murphy is a bit of a tweener at the next level and doesn't yet have the shooting ability to play the power forward position in the NBA.

