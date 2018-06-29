Gray will play for the Timberwolves at summer league, Nick Lupo of Sportando reports.

Gray played with the Suns last season on a 10-day contract, averaging 17.2 minutes over five games. While he didn't stick in the NBA, he tore up the G League, averaging 19.4 points over 45 games to go along with 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals.