Timberwolves' Josh Gray: Joins Minnesota
Gray will play for the Timberwolves at summer league, Nick Lupo of Sportando reports.
Gray played with the Suns last season on a 10-day contract, averaging 17.2 minutes over five games. While he didn't stick in the NBA, he tore up the G League, averaging 19.4 points over 45 games to go along with 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
