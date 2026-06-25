Timberwolves' Josh Green: Traded to Minnesota

The Hornets traded LaMelo Ball and Green to Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green was likely just used as some additional salary filler in this deal as the Hornets trim their books. Green could carve out a role in Minnesota, but his fantasy appeal is really low. Across 58 regular-season appearances in Charlotte in 2025-26, he averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest.