Green's future with Minnesota is uncertain following the team's agreement with Jonathan Kuminga.

Green currently sits near the bottom of the depth chart at both forward positions, and the Timberwolves reportedly need to create additional room below the second-apron hard cap before finalizing Kuminga's contract. Minnesota is expected to explore trades involving Green and could waive and stretch his expiring contract if it can't find a deal, making his eventual landing spot more important than his current place in the Timberwolves' rotation.