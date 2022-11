Minott recorded 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 win over Wisconsin.

Minott finish third on the Wolves in scoring while surpassing the 20-point mark for the third time this season. Minott has averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in six games this year.