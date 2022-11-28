Minott finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-124 win over Fort Wayne.

Minott notched his third double-double of the season in Friday's victory, posting a season-high-tying rebound total while leading the team in that category. Minott has scored 20 or more points with 10 or more rebounds twice this season.