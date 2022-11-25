The Timberwolves assigned Minott to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Minott will return to Iowa after spending the last few days with the parent squad. In seven G League appearances, he's averaged 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
