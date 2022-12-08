The Timberwolves assigned Minott to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday.
Minott is averaging 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds on 52.9 field-goal percentage in nine games for the Iowa Wolves this season. Minott has only made one appearance for the Timberwolves in 2022-23.
