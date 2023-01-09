Minnesota assigned Minott to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minott, Luka Garza and Wendell Moore were all sent to the G League on Monday and will be available for Iowa's matchup against South Bay. Across 12 appearances with Iowa, Minott is averaging 18.1 points on 51.5 percent shooting across 33.5 minutes per game.
