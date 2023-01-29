Minnesota assigned Minott to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Minott, Luka Garza and Wendell Moore were all sent to the G League and will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue. Across 18 G League appearances, Minott is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.