Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

Minott, Leonard Miller, Wendell Moore, Luka Garza and Daishen Nix were all sent to the G League earlier Tuesday to presumably practice but have since returned to the NBA club. Minott has appeared in nine of the Timberwolves' first 16 games, but he's yet to play more than five minutes in an NBA game this year.