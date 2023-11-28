Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Minott, Leonard Miller, Wendell Moore, Luka Garza and Daishen Nix were all sent to the G League earlier Tuesday to presumably practice but have since returned to the NBA club. Minott has appeared in nine of the Timberwolves' first 16 games, but he's yet to play more than five minutes in an NBA game this year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Stands out against Maccabi•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Held scoreless in preseason win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Available for Game 4•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Iffy Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Questionable for Game 3•