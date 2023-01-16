The Timberwolves recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minnesota lists five players on its injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz, so Minott looks as though he'll be on track to suit up. The second-round rookie out of Memphis has appeared in just seven games for the Timberwolves this season, logging no more than four minutes on any occasion.
