The Timberwolves have recalled Minott from the G League Wolves.
Minnesota assigned Minott to Iowa earlier Sunday, but they only waited a couple of hours to recall him. He finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.
