Minott ended Wednesday's 143-118 win over the Jazz with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes.

Minott played a season-high 29 minutes Wednesday following the D'Angelo Russell trade and recorded season highs in points (12) and rebounds (11). The Wolves' forward shot 50 percent from the field in each half while his 11 boards on the night were also a game high. He'll look to make it three straight games with at least 10 points when Minnesota faces off against the Grizzlies on Friday.