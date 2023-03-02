The Timberwolves recalled Minott from the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday.
Minott is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.2 minutes across 11 games with the Timberwolves this season. The rookie forward will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League.
