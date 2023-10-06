Minott logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 11 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over Dallas.

Minott made just 15 appearances for Minnesota last year and averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game. He didn't have much of a role off the bench during Thursday's exhibition matchup and is unlikely to see significant minutes once the regular season begins.