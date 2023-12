Minott was called up in advance of Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Minott has frequently been on Minnesota's main roster this season, appearing in just five G League contests this season. He's averaged a middling 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds on 46.2 percent shooting during his G League campaign thus far, but Minott has been an elite defensive playmaker as well, averaging 2.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game.