Minott tallied 24 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over Memphis Hustle.

Minott led the Wolves bench in scoring while leading the team in rebounds, finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Minott has averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last four games.