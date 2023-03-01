Minott posted 37 points (16-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the G League Ignite.

Minott led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring, also leading the team in rebounds en route to a double-double showing. Minott has averaged 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals over nine regular-season games.