Minott finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-109 win over Grand Rapids.

Minott led the team in points, rebounds and shots made in Saturday's victory, finishing five assists shy of a triple-double. Minott has averaged 17.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 11 games this season.