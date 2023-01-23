Minott tallied 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Minott posted a team-high-tying scoring total while leading the team in blocks and finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double. Minott has averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal over his last five games.