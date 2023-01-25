Minott tallied 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, tow assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester.

Minott did it all in Tuesday's loss, leading the team in scoring while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Minott has averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over his last six outings.