Minott closed Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.
This was Minott's first game logging double-digit minutes since Jan. 25. He's been used very sparingly this season, posting averages of 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.3 minutes across 43 total appearances.
