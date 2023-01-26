Minott finished with 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Minott was one of six Wolves players to reach double figures in scoring, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Minott has averaged 18.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals over his last seven games.