Minott posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 win over Wisconsin.

Minott tallied his fourth consecutive game of scoring 15 or more points, finishing one rebound shy of recording his third double-double of the season. Minott has averaged 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in seven games this year.