Minott notched 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Sunday's 127-122 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Minott finished second on the team in points and rebounds, ending up two boards shy of a double-double. Minott has averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over his last eight games.