Minott (illness) isn't listed on Minnesota's injury report for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Minott missed Monday's win over Portland due to an illness but should be available Thursday. However, his availability shouldn't impact the rotation, even with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out.
