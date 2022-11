Minott posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to Cleveland.

Minott recorded his second double-double of the season against Cleveland, his fourth double-digit scoring total of the year. Minott has averaged 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in five appearances this season.